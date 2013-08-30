September is National Self Awareness Month

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - September's Self-Awareness Month begins a little early with the "Believe in Beauty" campaign at the The Boudoir Divas.

Women of different sizes, ages and races get a confidence boost as they get treated like a supermodel during their own private photo shoot.

The boudoir experience starts with hair and makeup. Then ladies get to pick out an outfit in the dressing room before posing on the sets.

Boudoir Divas is the largest exclusively boudoir photography studio in the nation. It's clear they have unlocked the secret to helping women believe in their own beauty, with a little help from a team of experts who provide the ultimate supermodel experience.

The word "boudoir" comes from the French meaning for "a woman's bedroom" or "powder room." Fittingly, Boudoir Photography is classy and elegant, yet flirty and seductive photos of a woman.

The Boudoir Divas is located at 10025 Huennekens Street in Sorrento Mesa.