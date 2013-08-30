Chappelle heckled at Conn. show, stops performance

In a May 5, 2006 file photo comedian Dave Chappelle attends a reception at the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, Ky. Chappelle decided to sit out most of his show in Hartford Thursday, Aiug. 29, 2013, because of a noisy audience.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Fans are upset after Dave Chappelle stopped his headlining set at a Connecticut comedy show because of hecklers and left the stage after telling only a few jokes.

Chappelle was the closing act Thursday night at the Oddball Comedy & Curiosity Festival at the Comcast Theatre in Hartford.

Fans say he stopped his routine after only a few minutes. He sat on a stool making comments about the situation and responding to hecklers until the end of what apparently was his contractually mandated time on stage.

The Oddball Fest posted a tweet asking Hartford to "pipe down and let Dave Chappelle do his thing!"

Some fans say the whole thing was awkward, and some say they should get refunds.

A representative for Chappelle couldn't be reached Friday.

