Burglary suspect arrested in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD (CNS) - A 39-year-old burglary suspect was in custody Friday after he jumped out of a second-story window in Carlsbad in a failed attempt to escape, police said.
Kenneth Allen Lowary of Vista was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of residential burglary and resisting arrest, Carlsbad police reported.
Officers were called to the 4000 block of Crescent Point about 3:15 p.m. to investigate a suspicious person who was spotted looking into backyards and houses, according to a police department statement.
Once there, officers allegedly saw a man -- later identified as Lowary -- inside a house rifling through the owner's belongings.
"When officers entered the residence to search for the subject, he jumped out a second-story window in an attempt to flee," police said. Officers unleashed a police dog, and Lowary was arrested a short time later.
"Lowary is currently being treated for his injuries and will be booked into the Vista jail," police said without elaborating on the injuries.
