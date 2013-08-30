74-year-old man killed in head-on crash in Ramona

RAMONA (CNS) - A 19-year-old Lakeside man was behind bars Friday in connection with a head-on collision in Ramona that left a 74-year-old man dead, authorities said.

Garrett Sparks was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter following the crash on San Vicente Road south of Warnock Drive about 7:40 p.m. Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol and the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Sparks told authorities he took his eyes off the road for at least 10 seconds while he was reaching for an item he dropped on the floorboards, CHP Officer Kevin Pearlstein said.

His southbound 2007 Ford Ranger drifted into oncoming traffic at about 50 mph and stuck the older man's northbound 2000 Ford Ranger, authorities said.

The 74-year-old Ramona man was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:02 p.m., according to the Medical Examiner's Office. His name was withheld pending family notification.

The suspect was not injured, according to fire officials.

Investigators determined alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to Pearlstein.

Sparks is being held in the San Diego Central Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail, and is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to jail records.

