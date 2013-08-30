Search for driver in hit-and-run accident in Linda Vista

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An investigation was underway Friday into a hit-and-run accident in Linda Vista that sent a woman in her mid-40s to the hospital with serious injuries.

The woman was struck while walking on the east sidewalk of the 7200 block of Linda Vista Road about 8 p.m. Thursday, according to San Diego police Sgt. Leticia Taylor.

She was hit by a light-colored pickup truck that went up on the sidewalk after making a U-turn in the roadway, Taylor said in a statement. The pickup continued on after the accident.

Paramedics took the woman to a local trauma center, where she was treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to the sergeant.

Anyone with information about the accident was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.