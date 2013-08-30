1 dead, 3 hurt in head-on collision in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - An Escondido motorist in his 60s was fatally injured Friday when his vehicle drifted into opposing lanes and crashed head-on into an SUV, police said.

Three people in the SUV were also hurt in the 7:10 a.m. crash on Grand Avenue, between Rose and Ash streets, according to Escondido police. The extent of their injuries was unclear, however.

The fatally injured man, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The cause of the accident was under investigation.