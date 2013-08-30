Fire breaks out at Lemon Grove restaurant - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fire breaks out at Lemon Grove restaurant

LEMON GROVE (CNS) - A fire broke out Friday at a Lemon Grove restaurant, but nobody was hurt.

The blaze at Coop's West Texas Barbeque at 2625 Lemon Grove Ave. was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m., according to a Heartland Fire & Rescue dispatcher, who said it began in a chimney.

The eatery was not open for business at the time.

A damage estimate was not immediately released.

