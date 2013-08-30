No charges in kids' joyride crash killing 6-year-old passenger

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say no charges will be filed against an 8-year-old boy or his mother after the child took the family car and crashed into a utility pole, killing his 6-year-old sister.

Police say the 24-year-old mother had noticed the children were gone after putting them to bed, and called police Wednesday night, thinking they had been kidnapped.

Police say they spotted the car on a main thoroughfare, and just as officers turned on their emergency lights, the car swerved and crashed into the pole.

Police had expected to find an adult abductor at the wheel, but found the boy and his sister, who was seriously injured.

The girl died early Thursday. The boy sustained a broken ankle.

Phoenix police Sgt. Steve Martos says there'll be no charges filed in the accident, saying, "There's really no criminal element to any of it." He says, "From mom's standpoint, there's nothing to indicate any neglect or abuse. From the kid's point, he's 8 years old so his mental state is not culpable."

The family's names have not been released.