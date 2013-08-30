Starks could be gone after bad performance

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Veteran left tackle Max Starks may have reached the end of the road, at least with the San Diego Chargers.

After playing what he called "probably one of my worst games in my entire career," Starks could be among the 22 players the Chargers must release by Saturday afternoon to get down to the 53-man limit.

Starks allowed three sacks in a 41-6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Thursday night's exhibition finale.

Starks, who won two Super Bowl rings with the Pittsburgh Steelers, had already apparently lost the battle with King Dunlap for the job of protecting quarterback Philip Rivers' blind side.

While rookie coach Mike McCoy says the staff "has a good idea of what we are going to do," he hasn't named Dunlap the starter.

