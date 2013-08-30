Dudley: Active and curious

Breed: Cocker Spaniel Mix

Age: 4 years

Adoption Fee: $75.00

ID Number: 122816

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

Why I'd make a great companion: I would be thrilled to accompany my new pet-parents on their athletic pursuits and outdoor adventures. I have a curious nature which keeps me excited about the world around me all day long! I approach life with lots of enthusiasm. While I enjoy spending quality time with my people friends, I am also content to spend time on my own. I have an independent spirit.

Type of home I'm looking for: I would do best in a home with children 16yrs old and older and as the only dog in the home, please.

Other things you should know about me: My adoption fee includes my spay / neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, a gift from Hill's Science Diet, and a license if residing in Oceanside or Vista!

During the adoption process a San Diego Humane Society Trainer will be present to answer any questions and share how to best care for me and tips for continued training in the future.

Dudley is currently available for adoption at:

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012

Adoptions

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.