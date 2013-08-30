Fifth suspect arrested in shooting deaths of 2 teens in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A fifth suspect was behind bars Friday in connection with the shooting deaths of a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy and the wounding of two other teens in Oceanside's Libby Lake Park five months ago.
Brian Bodden, 18, was jailed March 23 on unrelated charges, but he was re-booked into the Vista Detention Facility on two counts each of murder and attempted murder, according to Oceanside police and jail records.
He was being held in lieu of more than $5 million bail.
Bodden, a Vista resident, was arraigned Thursday on the charges, which stemmed from the March 13 slayings of 13-year-old Melanie Virgen and 15-year-old Edgar Sanchez, according to Oceanside police Lt. Aaron Doyle.
The two victims were gunned down near a makeshift memorial for two teens who had been previously killed in the park, authorities said. Two other teens were injured in the attack.
Four other suspects -- Martin Melendrez, 21, Santo Diaz, 19, Michael Zurita, 19, and Kevin Brizuela, 17 -- were arrested in late March and all pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder charges on April 3. A prosecutor alleged during their arraignment that they were all members of the same gang and opened fire on the victims in rival gang territory.
Anyone with additional information was asked to call (760) 435-4872.
