Hot weather raising wildfire concerns

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's going to be extremely hot this Labor Day weekend, and that's raising fears about the heightened fire danger.

Cal Fire wants everyone to do their part to prevent wildfires.

If you're going camping, clear away grass, leaves and other debris within a 10-foot perimeter of any campfire.

Also, be sure to completely put out all campfires before leaving.

And if you're driving, be sure to never pull over in the dry grass.