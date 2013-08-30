Giant geyser of relief for one hot neighborhood - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Giant geyser of relief for one hot neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Friday's heat drove people all across the county to find some relief.

In Southcrest, a car crashed into a fire hydrant, creating a huge geyser. But that accident turned out to be a blessing in disguise for people looking to cool off.

In this News 8 video report, Jeff Zevely has more on Friday's hot weather.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.