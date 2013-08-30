SDG&E urges customers to reduce energy use Saturday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Hotter than average temperatures forecast for Saturday prompted San Diego Gas & Electric officials to ask customers to reduce their energy use during peak hours in exchange for credit toward their bills.

SDG&E customers are asked to help reduce the strain on the electrical grid by lowering energy usage between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, and by doing so will be eligible for a 75 cent credit per kilowatt hour saved, utility officials said.

Energy use can be reduced by raising air conditioning settings by four to six degrees, running major appliances before 11 a.m. or after 6 p.m., unpluging chargers and power strips and turning off pool pumps during peak hours, according to SDG&E.

Customers can monitor their energy usage at sdge.com/reduceuse.