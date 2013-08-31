Fatal rollover crash on Interstate 15

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A solo-vehicle rollover late Friday night that killed a man who lost control of a Jeep while transitioning from northbound Interstate 15 to northbound Interstate 805 was being investigated by police Saturday.

The incident occurred at 11:12 p.m., the Medical Examiner's Office said.

The identity of the San Diego man, 38, was not released pending notification of next of kin.

The man was not wearing his seatbelt when he lost control of the 2003 Jeep Liberty, which rolled several times ejecting him, according to the Medical Examiner.

Emergency personnel arrived and the victim was declared dead at the scene. There were no passengers in his vehicle.

An autopsy is yet to be scheduled.