Water main break in downtown Village of La Jolla

LA JOLLA (CNS) - A water main break Saturday in the downtown Village of La Jolla flooded the immediate area and deprived about 40 customers nearby of water.

The incident occurred at 4:40 a.m., San Diego Water Department spokesman Arian Collins said.

"A 10-inch diameter, cast-iron water main broke in the 7800 block of Exchange Place and an estimated 40 customers in the 7800 block of Exchange Place, the 1200 block of Silverado Street and the 1300 block of Park Row had their water shut down," Collins said.

Collins said corrosion was likely the cause of the water main break. He estimated that water would be restored to customers by about 4:30 p.m. Saturday.