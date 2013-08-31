Man assaulted, robbed at grocery store parking lot

LA MESA (CNS) - Two suspects who assaulted and robbed a man in a Von's grocery store parking lot Friday were being sought by police Saturday.

The incident occurred at 11:26 p.m. in the parking lot of the Von's grocery store at 8011 University Ave., La Mesa Police Sgt. Jim Huggins said.

"The victim was walking to his vehicle when he was attacked from behind by two men," Huggins said. "The victim was struck in the face and knocked to the ground. The two suspects stole the victim's cell phone and wallet."

Huggins said the two suspects were last seen running eastbound from the scene through an alley behind a neighboring store, possibly headed toward Orange Avenue.

A subsequent search by La Mesa Police in the area of University and Allison avenues failed to locate the two men.

The suspects were both described as men in their early 20s. One was reported to be Hispanic and wearing a gray shirt. The other was described as black and wearing a white T-shirt and khaki cargo shorts.

The robbery victim sustained a minor facial cut.

No weapon was reported used by the assailants.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call La Mesa Police at (619) 667-1400 or the Crime Stoppers' anonymous toll-free tip line at (888) 580-TIPS. The online address is http://sdcrimestoppers.org/.