Possible US-led attack on Syria sparks rallies

People calling for U.S. military action in Syria, holding a sign with the images of Syrian President Bashar Assad and former Iranian President, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, shout against others there who do not want military action in Syria.

HOUSTON (AP) — Protesters around the world took to the streets Saturday to protest for and against a possible U.S.-led attack on Syria as President Barack Obama announced he would seek congressional approval for such a move.

Obama said the United States should take action against Syria to punish it for what it says was a deadly chemical attack that killed more than 1,400 people launched by Syrian President Bashar Assad this month, but he wants Congress to debate the issue and take a vote. Obama has said any possible strike would be limited.

In Houston, home to a large population of Syrian-Americans, about 100 people lined up on opposite sides of a street in an upscale neighborhood to express opposing views on a possible U.S. attack.

"We want any kind of action. The world has stood silently and it's been too long. Something needs to be done," said Tamer Barazi, a 23-year-old civil engineer who carried a Syrian flag and a sign stating "Syrian Americans for peace, democracy and freedom in Syria."

Standing across the street in Houston's sweltering heat were those opposing U.S. intervention, outnumbering the supporters of an intervention. Some carried signs stating "We Don't Want Obama's War" and "Hands Off Syria."

"How would you like another country to decide who is going to be the president of the United States?" asked 53-year-old Hisam Saker, a Syrian-American property manager who has lived in Houston for 33 years.

In Washington, as Obama addressed the nation from the Rose Garden, crowds of anti-war demonstrators gathered outside the White House. "Obama, hands off Syria" shouted the anti-war demonstrators, who carried yellow signs reading "No War On Syria."

Across the street, Syrians and Syrian Americans who support U.S. action waved flags from their country and shouted for Assad's ouster.

"The conflict's been going on for, what, almost 2 years now. Estimates are 100,000 Syrian civilians have been killed and all of a sudden the U.S. government has manufactured the excuse of the use of chemical weapons in Syria to use that excuse to intervene in Syria," said Tristan Brosnan, 25, of Washington.

In London, more than 1,000 protesters carrying Syrian flags and placards marched to Downing Street and rallied in Trafalgar Square.

And about 700 people turned out for an anti-war demonstration in Frankfurt, Germany, police said. Organizers said only a "sovereign, independent Syria free of foreign interference" would make it possible for the Syrian people to shape the country's future.

At a protest organized by left-wing opposition parties in Amman, Jordan, Kawthar Arrar described any military intervention as "an aggression on the whole Arab world." The protesters gathered outside the U.S. embassy, chanting slogans and setting fire to American and Israeli flags.

U.N. inspectors left Syria on Saturday after a four-day, on-site investigation in the area where the chemical attack is suspected.

The protesters in London hailed Thursday's U.K. parliament vote against British participation as a victory.

"Chemical weapons are terrible weapons, but when you think of all the thousands of people that have been killed by British and American troops in Afghanistan and Iraq you realize that it isn't true that another war would solve the problem," former Labour Party lawmaker Tony Benn told the protesters.

___

Watch The Associated Press video at: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WEL_rVc43hk&feature=share&list=UU52X5wxOL_s5yw0dQk7NtgA

___

Associated Press writers Steve LeBlanc and Rodrique Ngowi in Boston, Geir Moulson in Frankfurt, Sylvia Hui in London and Eric Tucker in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.