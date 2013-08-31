Chargers release WR Meachem

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Chargers have released wide receiver Robert Meachem, whose signing in 2012 was a $14 million mistake by the A.J. Smith regime.

Meachem's release Saturday came two days after he sustained a concussion following a reception in a 41-6 loss to San Francisco in an exhibition finale.

Meachem was part of a costly, unproductive free agent class in 2012. He was given a four-year contract with $14 million guaranteed, including a $5 million salary this year.

Meachem, signed the same day the Chargers let Vincent Jackson leave as a free agent, caught only 14 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Meacham had been a forgotten man since dropping a potential touchdown pass in a 7-6 loss at Cleveland last season.

He was among 11 cut to get the roster to 53.

