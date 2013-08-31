Anti-war protestors rally for peace in Syria

Short on support at home and allies abroad, President Barack Obama unexpectedly stepped back from a missile attack against Syria on Saturday and instead asked Congress to support a strike punishing Bashar Assad's regime for the alleged use of chemical weapons.

At a news conference Saturday U.S. Rep. Juan Vargas (CA-51), who was headed on a red-eye flight tonight back to Washington, D.C. for a classified White House briefing Sunday on the Syria situation, said "If in fact this regime has gassed its own children -- we have to act."

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Here in San Diego and around the world people protested a possible United States attack on Syria.

A large group gathered in Balboa Park Saturday shortly after President Obama's speech saying their message is clear.

"Repeat after me...no more war! No more war!"

For the 200 or so people who gathered at a peace rally in Balboa Park Saturday, a U.S. attack on Syria will not bring a resolution, but rather a more dangerous situation.

"We would hope that they will see the wisdom of the folly of military action, which will only make things worse, not just for Syrian but for the American people as well."



By they, Craig Jones of San Diego's Coalition for Peace and Justice is referring to congress.

"My question to Congress is, what message will we send if a dictator is allowed to put hundreds of children to death in plain sight and not pay a price?" Obama said.

Just one hour before this gathering got underway, President Obama addressed the nation saying he will seek congressional approval to use force in Syria.

"You know, we're bringing pressure to get the approval from Congress, so I'm delighted by the news," said rally attendee Christie Paris.

Saturday's event was one of several similar ones happening worldwide.

In places like Washington D.C., New York and London -- what started as a grassroots effort on an online post, turned into what organizers are calling a universal message.

"We sent it out there and it just went viral. Just goes to show people are tired of these wars," said rally organizer Nick Bernabe.

Protesters say while they are encouraged by the president's decision to involve congress, they still intend to remain vocal, hoping our government will agree on a peaceful resolution.

What is a viable solution?

"To create a response of violence and death to the outrage against violence and death, to me, is really self-defeating," said a rally attendee.

Protesters have already begun organizing more rallies. There's a Facebook page to help with those efforts.