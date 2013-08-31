Massive marijuana bust at I-5 checkpoint

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Border Patrol agents make a multi-million dollar marijuana bust in San Clemente.

It happened Friday afternoon at the Interstate 5 checkpoint.

During inspections, K-9 units detected something suspicious inside a trailer. When agents opened the doors, they found hundreds of boxes stuffed with more than 9 tons of marijuana.

Officials say the drugs had an estimated street value of nearly $15 million.

The driver was taken into custody. The DEA is investigating.