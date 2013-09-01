Carlsbad police to use crime prediction tool

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Carlsbad police are planning to use computer software in an attempt to forecast crime patterns and better deploy officers.

The U-T San Diego reports (http://bit.ly/15qBoGE ) Carlsbad will join other cities including Los Angeles and Memphis that use the tool to analyze past crimes and predict where future crimes might occur.

The Carlsbad Police Department agreed to try predictive policing early next year. Supporters say the tool should help the department deploy its 110 officers around the seaside resort city in San Diego County more effectively.

Police departments that have used crime prediction software say they have seen a drop in burglaries and other crimes. But legal experts worry it could lead to searches that violate Fourth Amendment protections.

