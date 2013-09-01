Shots fired outside hookah lounge, suspect sought

LA MESA (CNS) - A man who got into a fight inside a lounge Saturday night that ended up outside with shots being fired at the business was being sought by police Sunday.

The incident occurred at 7:29 p.m. at Vanish Hookah Lounge at 7520 El Cajon Blvd., #104, La Mesa Police said.

"According to witnesses there was a fight that started inside the lounge which spilled outside and a black male wearing dark clothing began shooting towards the business," La Mesa Police Capt. Dan Willis said.

No one was injured during the shooting.

Witnesses reported the suspect fleeing northbound down Comanche Drive, according to a press release.

A subsequent search of the area with the help of San Diego Police Department led to a gun being recovered.

The suspect was not located and remains at-large.

The suspect is described as a black male adult about 6 feet tall and weighing about 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call La Mesa Police Department at (619) 667-1400 or Crime Stoppers' anonymous toll-free tip line at (888) 580-TIPS.