Sierra wildfire now California's fourth-largest

The massive wildfire burning in and around Yosemite National Park has hit a new milestone.

The massive wildfire burning in and around Yosemite National Park has hit a new milestone.

Possible lead on cause of state's fourth-largest fire

Possible lead on cause of state's fourth-largest fire

In this photo provided by the U.S. Forest Service, members of the BLM Silver State Hotshot crew perform burn operations on the southern flank of the Rim Fire near Yosemite National Park in California Friday, Aug. 30, 2013.

In this photo provided by the U.S. Forest Service, a member of the BLM Silver State Hotshot crew using a drip torch to set back fires on the southern flank of the Rim Fire on Pilot Peak, Calif., Friday, Aug. 30, 2013.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — The wildfire burning in and around Yosemite National Park has become the fourth-largest conflagration in modern California history, fire officials said Sunday as clouds and higher humidity helped crews further contain the biggest blaze in the United States this year.

The 2-week-old Rim Fire moved up a spot on the state's list of large wildfires dating back to 1932 when it grew to 348 square miles — an area larger than the cities of San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose combined — on Saturday, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Daniel Berlant said.

Although the fire still is growing, it was 40 percent contained as of Sunday, up from 35 percent a day earlier.

Moister air was expected to slow flames from advancing through brush and trees, giving firefighters room to set backfires, dig containment lines and to strengthen lines around threatened communities, U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Pam Baltimore said.

Full containment is not expected until Sept. 20.

The blaze started Aug. 17 in the Stanislaus National Forest and two-thirds of the land burned since then is located there as well. In Yosemite, 94 square miles have burned. The cause remains under investigation, Baltimore said.

"Either way, if it was lightning or human-caused, they have not released any findings and we are not sure if and when that will be released," she said.

Meanwhile, the dense smoke that obscured Yosemite's majestic views for the first time on Saturday and prompted air quality warnings was starting to ease, park spokeswoman Kari Cobb said.

Although park officials advised visitors to avoid heavy exertion, Cobb said she has seen people outside running "and enjoying Yosemite, despite the smoke."

"The park was actually busier than I thought it would be," she said.

A 427-square-mile fire in San Diego County that killed 14 people and destroyed more than 2,800 structures a decade ago tops the list of California's largest wildfires.

The Rim Fire has claimed 111 structures, 11 of them homes, but no lives.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.