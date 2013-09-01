NYC music fest canceled after 2 drug-linked deaths

Swedish DJ, remixer and record producer Avicii poses for a portrait, on Friday, Aug. 30, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The last day of a New York City dance music festival featuring high-profile acts including Avicii, David Guetta and Diplo was canceled Sunday after the deaths of two attendees and the hospitalizations of several others, apparently linked to drugs.

The city said it recommended Electric Zoo festival end early after the deaths and illnesses during the first two days of performances on Friday and Saturday. The festival took place on Randall's Island in the East River.

"The Electric Zoo organizers have worked with city officials to reduce health risks at this event, but in view of these occurrences, the safest course is to cancel the remaining day of the event," the city said.

Police identified those who died as Jeffrey Russ, 23, of Rochester, N.Y., and Olivia Rotondo, 20, of Providence, R.I.

Russ was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital around 3:20 a.m. Saturday, police said. He had been brought to the hospital from the festival.

Rotondo was taken to Metropolitan Hospital later Saturday, around 8:45 p.m., and was pronounced dead shortly afterward, police said.

The city says the deaths appear to have been linked to drugs, specifically MDMA, or ecstasy. A spokeswoman for the city medical examiner said autopsy results were inconclusive and further toxicology and tissue testing is needed.

The event's founders, Made Event, expressed condolences on its website to the families of those who died.

"Because there is nothing more important to us than our patrons, we have decided in consultation with the New York City Parks Department that there will be no show today," the statement said.

The festival has been held over Labor Day weekend since 2009. It draws sizable crowds to hear artists performing on multiple stages over the course of several hours.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.