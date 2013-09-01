Cyclist struck by sedan in Mission Bay Park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

MISSION BAY PARK (CNS) - A cyclist was hospitalized Sunday after sustaining life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a sedan while riding in Mission Bay Park.

The incident occurred at about 3:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Ingraham Street on Vacation Island, according to San Diego Police Sgt. R. Rose.

"A 20-year-old female cyclist was southbound in the middle of a traffic lane when the driver of a sedan swerved when he saw her, but not in time, and struck her," Rose said. "The woman sustained major, life-threatening injuries and was admitted to a local hospital."

SDPD's Traffic Division was handling the investigation.

