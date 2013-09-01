Missing 76-year-old man found safe

SPRING VALLEY (CNS) - An at-risk elderly man suffering from dementia who wandered away from his residence Saturday and was being sought by police was found Sunday.

Ramon Leggs, 76, who lives at Brighton Place senior housing complex at 9009 Campo Road, was located by La Mesa Police and returned to his home.

He had been missing since 5:30 p.m. Saturday when he was last seen on foot in the area of Bancroft Drive and State Route 94, according to the department.