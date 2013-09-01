Williams beats Stephens to reach US Open quarters

Serena Williams pumps her fists after a point against Sloane Stephens during the fourth round of the 2013 U.S. Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2013, in New York. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams avenged her major loss to Sloane Stephens, pulling away from the young American for a 6-4, 6-1 win to return to the U.S. Open quarterfinals.

Stephens beat a hobbling Williams in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in January. But in the rematch Sunday, the 16-time Grand Slam champion served big and controlled points against the 20-year-old.

From 4-4 in the first set, Williams won eight of the last nine games. The 15th-seeded Stephens had 29 unforced errors.

Williams' next match in her title defense is against 18th-seeded Carla Suarez Navarro.

