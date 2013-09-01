Inmate fatally beaten at psychiatric hospital

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Police say a 65-year-old man has been fatally beaten by a fellow inmate at a San Bernardino psychiatric hospital.

The Riverside Press-Enterprise (http://bit.ly/131l8Ix ) reports George Aaron Carver was arrested Saturday evening on suspicion of murder in connection with the attack.

Authorities say the beating occurred in the living area of Patton State Hospital in San Bernardino, about 60 miles east of Los Angeles.

The victim, who was not identified, suffered head injuries and was taken to Loma Linda University Medical Center, where he died.

