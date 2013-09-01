UC San Diego going smoke-free

LA JOLLA (CNS) - Starting Sunday, those at UC San Diego who wish to smoke will have to go off-campus as a smoke- and tobacco-free policy went into effect in all campus areas.
The policy was instituted in advance of the University of California policy requiring all schools in the UC system to be smoke free by Jan. 1, 2014.
Under the policy, the use of cigarettes and smokeless tobacco products will be strictly prohibited in all indoor and outdoor spaces, including parking lots, private residential space and the Medical Center campuses. All UC facilities owned or leased are covered by the policy.
Sale and advertising of tobacco products is also prohibited in all university-owned and occupied buildings.
"A smoke- and tobacco-free campus will contribute positively to the health and well being of our students, faculty, staff and visitors," UC San Diego chancellor Pradeep Khosla said. "Thank you in advance for your support to create a healthier environment at UC San Diego."
The university smoke-free policy can be viewed online at http://smokefree.ucsd.edu/.
