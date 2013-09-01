County DUI-related arrests, fatalities down from last year

SAN DIEGO (CNS/CBS 8) - DUI arrests made by the California Highway Patrol and vehicle-related fatalities in San Diego County were both down this year compared to last year during the 36-hour period beginning at 6 p.m. on the Friday before Labor Day.

The CHP made 34 arrests in the county during that period this year, down from 46 during the same period last year. One person was killed during that 36-hour period this year, compared to two last year.

The person who was killed this year was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the CHP.

Statewide, the number of fatalities went up, with 14 people reported killed in California during that period this year, as compared with 11 last year.

DUI arrests were only those made by CHP officers. Fatalities reported were from all law enforcement agencies.

"Unfortunately, there are motorists out there willing to take that risk," said CHP spokesman Robert Catano. "We are making every effort through education and enforcement to make sure every motorist out there drives to their destination safely."

The CHP says this holiday weekend is a maximum enforcement period, meaning more officers than normal are on the road looking for problems, including DUI's.

Not only is taking a cab a lot less dangerous. It's also a lot less expensive.

"You will be fined, and once it's all said and done, up to $10,000, you're facing potential jail time as well as possible probation," he said. "You're looking at possible DUI ordered court program, so it's just not worth it."

Authorities say their maximum enforcement period runs through Monday night but even so, officers can't be everywhere at once, so if you see a suspected drunk driver call 911.

"You don't want to follow that subject and try to make a stop on your own or do anything like that - it's just way too dangerous - you don't know who is in that vehicle."