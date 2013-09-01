Local Syrians react to possible U.S. attack

The Obama administration on Sunday confidently predicted congressional backing for limited military action in Syria and asserted that the Assad government used sarin gas in the deadly chemical attack that threatens to draw the U.S. into another Mideast conflict.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Obama administration is laying out its case for a military strike against Syria.

The president says he wants to take action but will wait until he gets congressional approval.

The decision as to whether or not the United States will get involved is weighing heavily on a local Syrian family.

News 8 spoke to them Sunday about their experience living there and what they think our government should do.

At just 6-years-old, Talia, along with her 4-year-old brother Salah, have been exposed to things no child their age should comprehend.

"He walks to the window and says...daddy, look at the bombing over here!"

Their father, Mamoun Aziz is referring to the unrest in Syria.

While both children were born in San Diego, they moved to his hometown of Damascus in 2011, just three months before the revolution began.

"First of all, we were in denial. We said things will get better. Things will get better," he said.

As the violence there continued, Mamoun and his wife Dina left Syria less than a year ago and made their way back to the United States.

Though thousands of miles away now, the dual-citizens are impacted by the images they see and the stories they hear from family and friends who still remain.

"I'm trying to listen to radio more, cuz I can't see. It's getting worse and worse," said Dina.

While it was hard to believe at first, Dina and Mamoun say they're now convinced chemical weapons were used.

But, despite their anger and sadness the couple agrees they don't want the United States to intervene.

"They're going to bomb what? Do we have a plan to make Syrians not suffer? I don't think we do," said Mamoun.

"I don't believe it's going to make it better. It's just going to add one more party to the fight," Dina said.

Instead of attacking, Dina says she would like our government to take care of those Syrians who are homeless and can't get the medicine they need.

As for her husband, he has already written a letter to congress expressing his concern.

"I am one of the American citizens here and I will raise up my voice and say please don't bomb them," he said.

While some reports indicate the Syrian president is responsible for the chemical weapons attack, Mamoun and his wife aren't convinced.