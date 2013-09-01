DUI driver crashes into tree in Santee

SANTEE (CBS 8) - A suspected drunk driver is behind bars Sunday after leading authorities on a short pursuit through Santee that ended with the suspect crashing his truck into a tree.

It happened overnight along Settle Road. Authorities say the driver was going between 40 and 50 miles per hour when he slammed into the tree.

Had the tree not been there, the truck would have crashed into a house and two bedrooms with sleeping teenagers inside.

The driver was immediately taken into custody.