Suspected DUI driver crashes into car in Chollas View - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Suspected DUI driver crashes into car in Chollas View

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - At least eight people were hurt after a suspected drunk driver crashed into another car in Chollas View.

San Diego police say the driver of a black sedan was exiting Market Street from Interstate 805 and failed to stop at the intersection.

He then crashed into a silver sedan. Several ambulances had to be brought in to take the injured to local hospitals.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.