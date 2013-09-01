Former UC San Diego health services dean dies in Africa - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Former UC San Diego health services dean dies in Africa

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The former dean of clinical medicine at the UC San Diego health system is dead after an accident while traveling in Africa.

Dr. Tom McAfee worked for UC San Diego health services for a decade.

He recently left to become CEO of Keck Medicine of USC Medical Foundation in Los Angeles. He was set to begin his new job on Tuesday.

No other details are available surrounding Dr. Mcafee's death.

