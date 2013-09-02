Second suspect on the loose after officer is hurt in chase

LA MESA (CBS 8) - One man is in custody, another still on the loose after leading a chase that sent a police officer to the hospital.

It happened Sunday night in La Mesa. Officer Tim Purdy was treated and released for a concussion after losing control of his motorcycle while chasing a stolen car.

Michael Seymour, 33, was arrested, but a second suspect ran into a canyon. Officers searched the area for hours but came up empty.

"We have the vehicle, we have other things of evidence to use to follow up to determine who this individual is, if for some reason we don't find him," said Lt. Matt Nicholass.

The missing suspect is described as a white male with no shirt, and several tattoos.