Report: DeMaio will run for San Diego mayor

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The website Politico is now reporting former San Diego city council member Carl DeMaio will ditch his congressional campaign and make another run at the mayor's office.

The report cites a source with quote "direct knowledge of his plans."

However, DeMaio released a statement saying "no decision has been made."

DeMaio has a press event scheduled for Tuesday morning. He lost a bitterly fought campaign against democrat Bob Filner last November.

Filner's term officially ended on Friday, a week after he submitted his resignation after being accused of sexual harassment by nearly 20 women.