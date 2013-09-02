Crews make overnight gains on Yosemite wildfire

In this Friday, Aug. 30, 2013 photo provided by the U.S. Forest Service, a fire crew stands watch along a fire break near a burn operation on the southern flank of the Rim Fire near Yosemite National Park in California.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Crews working to corral the massive wildfire searing the edge of Yosemite National Park made major gains on the blaze overnight.

The fire was 60 percent contained as of Monday morning, up from 45 percent Sunday night. The blaze also grew about 9 square miles and now covers more than 357 square miles.

Mandatory evacuations remain in effect for some south of Highway 120 and Tioga Road west of Yosemite Creek Picnic Area is closed.

Crews will continue building fire lines and burning away the fire's potential fuel sources on Monday.

The blaze started Aug. 17 in the Stanislaus National Forest and two-thirds of the land burned since then is located there as well. The cause is being investigated. More than 5,500 structures are threatened.

