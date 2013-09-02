Results of the U.S. Sand Sculpting Challenge

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Some of the world's top sand artists created incredible masterpieces over the weekend.

Hundreds of thousands are enjoying a Labor Day weekend tradition along the Embarcadero at the B Street Pier at the annual U.S. Sand Sculpting Challenge and 3D Art Exposition.

The world's best professional sand sculptors started crafting their elaborate designs on Friday, each sculpture weighs about 10 tons.

Visitors also enjoyed live music, circus performers and dozens of art booths. And just up the way on the bay, there are cannon battles and the world's tall ships.

Monday is the last day of the four day event. Organizers say this event will just keep getting bigger and bigger each year.