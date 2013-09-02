Chargers acquire Lissemore in trade with Cowboys

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Chargers have traded a 2015 conditional seventh-round draft pick to the Dallas Cowboys for defensive tackle Sean Lissemore.

Also on Sunday, the Chargers claimed defensive lineman Drake Nevis from the Indianapolis Colts and linebacker Terrell Manning from the Green Bay Packers.

General manager Tom Telesco says the moves are to bolster the team's depth.

To make room on the roster, the Chargers released inside linebacker D.J. Smith and defensive end Brandon Moore, and placed defensive end Damik Scafe on injured reserve.

The Chargers also agreed to a contract with former Arizona Cardinal linebacker and special teams standout Reggie Walker.

Three players were signed to the squad: tackle Nick Becton, linebacker Thomas Keiser and cornerback Marcus Cromartie.

