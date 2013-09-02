San Diego County gasoline price lowest for Labor Day since 2010

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County fell one-tenth of a cent Monday to $3.851, the lowest for a Labor Day since 2010.
The average price set a Labor Day record of $4.15 in 2012, which analysts attributed to the Aug. 6, 2012, fire at the Chevron refinery in Richmond, which reduced its refining capacity and supplies.
The Labor Day price was $3.964 in 2011, which then was a record, and $3.003 in 2010, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.
The average price is 1.2 cents more than one week ago after rising five times in the six days before Monday. However, thanks to a stretch of 33 decreases in 34 days that ended Tuesday, it is 15.8 cents less than one month ago and 29.7 cents lower than one year ago.
The rising pump prices follow increases in the prices of wholesales gasoline and crude oil stemming from concerns that a U.S. military attack in Syria could lead to a disruption in the flow of oil from the Middle East.
