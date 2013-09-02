Officer-involved shooting in Oceanside, suspect in custody

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A knife-wielding man who allegedly attacked and injured his mother and was shot and wounded by officers while resisting arrest Sunday was in custody Monday.

The incident occurred about 6:08 p.m. in the 4500 block of Milano Way, when Oceanside Police were dispatched to the home of a 911 caller who reported she had been attacked and was bleeding and that the suspect was armed with a knife, according to Oceanside Police Lt. Aaron Doyle.

"A male voice was heard making threats to kill the 911 caller," Doyle said. "Officers responded and contacted an elderly woman with injuries reportedly inflicted by her adult son."

The suspect, later identified as Gregory Foley, 56, refused to comply with officer's commands to exit the residence, according to Doyle.

"Foley, who had armed himself with a knife inside the residence and failed to comply with numerous orders by officers to drop his weapon," Doyle said. "The suspect continued to resist and was shot once by an officer on-scene. The suspect was ultimately taken into custody with the assistance of a police dog."

Foley said numerous unsuccessful attempts were made by officers to subdue the suspect by less-lethal means.

The suspect was arrested and booked on suspicion of attempted murder and elder abuse, Foley said.

The victim sustained moderate injuries and was admitted to a local hospital. The suspect was also treated at a local hospital.

A police investigation was continuing.