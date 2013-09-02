Fatal motorcycle crash near Julian - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fatal motorcycle crash near Julian

Posted: Updated:

SANTA YSABEL (CNS) - A motorcyclist was killed Monday when he collided with another vehicle in rural Santa Ysabel south of Julian, a CHP dispatcher said.

According to the dispatcher, the incident occurred at 9:32 a.m. where State Route 78 and State Route 79 converge.

"A call came in of a motorcycle versus another vehicle and that the motorcyclist was badly injured and bleeding heavily," the CHP dispatcher said.

The motorcyclist, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the dispatcher.

No other information was available.

 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.