Fatal motorcycle crash near Julian

SANTA YSABEL (CNS) - A motorcyclist was killed Monday when he collided with another vehicle in rural Santa Ysabel south of Julian, a CHP dispatcher said.

According to the dispatcher, the incident occurred at 9:32 a.m. where State Route 78 and State Route 79 converge.

"A call came in of a motorcycle versus another vehicle and that the motorcyclist was badly injured and bleeding heavily," the CHP dispatcher said.

The motorcyclist, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the dispatcher.

No other information was available.