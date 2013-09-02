Pablo and Gladys hoping to find a forever family

Math is their favorite subject and what they're counting on is a forever family to take them in. Meet Pablo and Gladys, who are hoping to make a seamless transition into a forever family.

Pablo and Gladys are good sports. No sore losers here and I quickly learned during our playdate at Boomers San Diego that each sibling is the other's biggest fan.

When asked what she likes best about her brother Gladys says: "That he's nice and kind."

Then Pablo says this about his sister: "That she shares with me a lot and gives me lots of stuff."

Pablo is 10 years old and in 5th grade. Gladys is eight and in third grade. They're involved in an after-school program that allows them to enjoy a variety of activities.

To get to know them better, we fired off a few quick questions, such as favorite color and food?

"It's blue, it's blue. Carne asada fries, um, pizza."

We did catch a glimpse of their competitive spirit on the go karts. With Pablo looking back to check on his sister as the go kart she was in closed the lead. But in the end, it didn't matter who crossed the finish line first, as long as they were both having fun.

Their social worker says these siblings are well-adjusted. They're currently living in a stable environment with a family member, but unfortunately, that relative is unable to provide care for them long term and so what Gladys and Pablo need is a forever family to provide love and support and encourage them to excel in the things they like to do.

It's clear these siblings are proud of each other, but what Gladys and Pablo deserve are parents to cheer on them both.

If you're interested in adopting, call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U during regular business hours.

We would like to thank Boomers San Diego for hosting Adopt 8 to a fun day at the amusement park.