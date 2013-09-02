Yacht loses power, slams into Newport Beach Pier

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California pier has reopened after lifeguards rescued 11 people who had to abandon a yacht after it drifted toward the structure and bumped its pillars.

Newport Beach police say Balboa Pier was opened to Labor Day visitors after Sunday night's accident.

Authorities say someone aboard the 55-foot yacht reported the vessel lost power and was drifting toward shore. Heavy fog hampered rescuers' search of the boat and they didn't get a clear view of it until it came close to the pier.

The boat couldn't set anchor without power, and it grazed the pier. Authorities evacuated the pier and lifeguards swam with the passengers to shore.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.