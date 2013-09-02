Medal of Honor hero receives special San Diego salute

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – A Medal of Honor recipient is in San Diego, enjoying some of the attractions of America's Finest City.

Army Staff Sergeant Ty Carter threw out the first pitch at a Padres-Giants game Monday and then he spend some time at SeaWorld. But this was not his first trip to San Diego.

"My military roots actually started in 98 at MCRD San Diego. So I graduated basic training," said Staff Sgt. Carter.

Staff Sgt. Carter received his Medal of Honor from the President last Monday for the heroism he displayed throughout an intense fire fight during the war in Afghanistan.

[The video seen above was from that day shot by the Taliban on October 3, 2009.]

Carter's base at Combat Outpost came under heavy fire and they were outnumbered seven to one

"The enemy was above us, behind us, all around us. We were cut off, surrounded, outnumbered, out-gunned, low on ammo and everybody friendly who was in sight was either wounded or dead," explained Carter.

It's believed the video shows Carter, running across open ground, while under fire to deliver ammunition. He made several trips, risking his life each and every time.

"I wasn't thinking of that at the time. I was thinking of the more bullets I saw impact the faster I needed to go," Carter continued.

He also left the safety of an armored Humvee to rescue a critically wounded comrade, who he carried to safety on a stretcher. Unfortunately that soldier later died, but others survived because of his bravery.

Carter was hit by shrapnel that day, which took much of the hearing in his left ear and he suffers from post-traumatic stress. But you won't hear him complaining, instead he's thankful for the opportunities he's been given and what's to come.

Staff Sgt. Carter is very open about his post-traumatic stress and the help he receives to manage it. He hopes that his openness will encourage others suffering from PTSD to come forward and get the help they need.