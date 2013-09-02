Todd Gloria announces he won't join race for mayor

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The field for the November special election for mayor of San Diego cleared somewhat Tuesday, as three potential major candidates -- including Interim Mayor Todd Gloria and former Councilman Carl DeMaio -- announced they would not run.

"In the few days since I assumed the duties of mayor, it has become clear to me that the problems left by Bob Filner are substantial and serious," Gloria said. "The enormous task of cleaning up City Hall while ensuring District Three is represented requires me to lead a focused team effort that produces quick results for San Diego."

He thanked supporters who encouraged him to run to complete the term of Filner, who resigned in disgrace after nine months as the city's chief executive.

DeMaio, 38, said he would renew his attention on previously announced plans to challenge Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego, in a congressional race next year, while Supervisor Ron Roberts said he preferred to finish his term with the county.

Councilman Kevin Faulconer is set to announce whether he'll run at a Wednesday news conference on Harbor Island.

DeMaio told reporters that his focus was on his agenda to reform government more than a particular office.

"Now I know that this decision may disappoint some of my supporters, though please recognize that our reform agenda is a team effort and is bigger than any one individual," said DeMaio, who narrowly lost to Filner in a runoff last November.

"I'm confident that we have several exceptional leaders in our city who possess the integrity and sincerity and consistency of position to carry forward our reform agenda as our next mayor," DeMaio said.

He said he would hold local, state and national leaders accountable to the citizenry if he wins a congressional seat.

Roberts, who has run for mayor unsuccessfully in the past, announced he would not seek the post.

"I made this decision after much discussion with my family and close supporters," Roberts said. "I will be forever grateful for their confidence."

The city of San Diego race will attract candidates who understand the issues at City Hall, and the county still has some unfinished business, he said.

Runs by Gloria, a 35-year-old Democrat and the City Council president and DeMaio would have pitted two prominent and openly gay politicians against each other in the race to lead the nation's eighth largest city.

Tuesday was the first regular working day for Gloria as acting mayor since Filner stepped down amid accusations by 19 women alleging various degrees of sexual harassment. Gloria assumed office when Filner's resignation became official at 5 p.m. Friday.

Also Tuesday, former Assemblyman Nathan Fletcher, who previously said he would make a second run for the mayor's office, released a video as his "official announcement."

"I think it's time that San Diegans -- that we all commit ourselves to the mission of rebuilding our city and moving us forward," said Fletcher, an ex-Marine who served in Iraq.

Fletcher, who has been endorsed by unions representing the city's firefighters and white-collar workers, said in his video that one of his priorities will be giving hard-working residents an opportunity to buy their own home.

Now a Qualcomm executive, he finished third in the June 2012 mayoral primary, finishing behind DeMaio and Filner.

So far, 15 people have declared their intention to run.