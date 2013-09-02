San Diego Cool Cars, Cycles, & Trucks Expo

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's a car enthusiasts dream. Hundreds of people hit Qualcomm Stadium Monday for the annual Cool Cars, Cycles, and Trucks Expo.

The show, which is free to all active military members, is similar to recycling for your garage.

"It's a place where people can come to show their car, sell their car, find parts and accessories in the swap meet area. Turn their stash into cash," explained Show Runner Ray Taylor. "Go through the garage, pick out all the parts they don't want, bring em down and sell them. Look for new parts to put in the garage to replace them."

The show happens twice a year: on Memorial Day to kick off summer and on Labor Day to close outsummer.