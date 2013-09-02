Padres, Kennedy get past Giants 4-1

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Ian Kennedy delivers to a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning, Monday, Sept. 2, 2013, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ian Kennedy beat an NL West opponent for the first time in 12 starts this season, pitching the San Diego Padres past the San Francisco Giants 4-1 Monday.

Kennedy (6-9) gave up one run and five hits over six innings while striking out seven. He is 3-1 with a 4.04 ERA since the Padres got him in a trade with Arizona on July 31.

Kennedy improved to 1-5 with a 4.97 ERA in his starts against NL West teams this year.

Huston Street worked a spotless ninth to earn his 26th save in 27 chances.

Barry Zito (4-11) lost his eighth straight decision. He has won only once in his last 20 starts.

Zito was pulled after four innings, allowing four earned runs on four hits and three walks. He fell to 0-9 with a 10.00 ERA in his last 11 starts away from AT&T Park.

Kennedy drew one of Zito's three walks in the second. Ronny Cedeno hit an RBI single and Chris Denorfia singled home two runs.

Nick Hundley hit his 11th home run in the fourth.

The Giants scored in the fifth on Brandon Belt's double. With runners on second and third, Buster Posey hit a two-out liner that third baseman Logan Forsythe reached high to snag.

In the eighth, the Giants had the tying run at the plate, but Sandoval and Crawford failed to produce against reliever Luke Gregerson.

NOTES: Giants Manager Bruce Bochy said RHP Matt Cain will start Saturday against the Rockies after he threw a 90-pitch bullpen session on Monday. Cain has been on the DL with a bruised right forearm. ... LHP Jeremy Affeldt was to throw in a simulated game on Tuesday and Bochy said the team will determine his path after that. Affeldt has missed 41 games with a left groin strain. ... Padres 1B Yonder Alonso will undergo a MRI exam Tuesday on his ailing right hand. ... Padres 3B Chase Headley remains out of the lineup with a sore back. ... The Padres recalled RHP Burch Smith from Triple-A Tucson.

