SDUSD students head back to school

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The fall semester is scheduled to begin Tuesday for nearly 133,000 students in the San Diego Unified School District, the state's second-largest.

Among them are freshmen and sophomores entering the district's newest charter school, e3 Civic High, which occupies the two highest floors in the new Central Library. The seven-story building doesn't open to the public until later this month.

The arrangement with the district provided $20 million to the financing package used to construct the new library, located in the East Village near Petco Park.

"We are committed to providing a dynamic personalized college and career preparatory education that is a model for 21st century learning," said Helen Griffith, the school's executive director.

"Our students will study a real-world, relevant curriculum and be exposed to civic and world issues, early college courses, and exciting internships that will shape their lives."

Students will be provided with tablet computers and be able to use the library, for which a grand opening celebration is scheduled for Sept. 28.

School officials said the freshman class is full, but the sophomore class group has some spots open, although they expect to create a waiting list of applicants. Information about applying is online at e3civichigh.com.

Once the 11th and 12th grades are added in a couple of years, enrollment at the school will be 500 students.

The school year will be the first for new Superintendent Cindy Marten. The former principal at Central Elementary School succeeded Bill Kowba.